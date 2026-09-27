Married Women can now Apply for CNIC with Computerized Nikah Nama, NADRA says

ISLAMABAD – National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has announced special facilitation for married women seeking to get a Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC), allowing eligible applicants to use a computerized Nikah Nama (marriage certificate) where a birth certificate is not available.

Under the facility, women aged 18 years and above can apply for their CNIC despite not having a birth certificate, subject to NADRA’s prescribed verification requirements.

For married women, a computerized Nikah Nama can be submitted as part of the registration process. NADRA has also made biometric verification mandatory, requiring verification by the applicant’s husband or parent, according to the announced procedure.

The initiative is aimed at facilitating women who face difficulties in getting identity documents because of gaps in civil registration records.

NADRA also announced separate mechanism for unmarried women aged 18 and above who do not possess a birth certificate. Such applicants are required to have the CNIC of a parent, sister or brother, while the relevant family member must accompany the applicant for biometric verification.

The special registration facility is time-bound and will remain available until December 31, 2026, according to NADRA’s official announcement.

The authority has advised eligible women to approach NADRA registration centres with the required documents and complete the prescribed biometric verification process to obtain their CNICs.