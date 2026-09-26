Lahore ranks as world’s most polluted city as AQI reaches 204

LAHORE – Lahore has once again topped the list of the most polluted cities, with air quality remaining a major concern for residents.

Lahore’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 204, with several areas of the city reporting concerning levels of air pollution.

Paragon City recorded an AQI of 271, followed by Barki Road at 227, Iqbal Town at 206 and DHA Phase Five at 203. Model Town recorded an AQI of 202, while Bedian Road reported 189, Chaman Park 186 and Askari Ten 171.

Experts have advised citizens to take precautionary measures in view of the elevated levels of air pollution.

According to the Meteorological Department, the current temperature in Lahore was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to reach 33 degrees Celsius. Humidity was recorded at 76 percent, with winds blowing at 3 kilometres per hour.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had issued an alert a day earlier regarding expected rainfall and possible weather-related risks in upper parts of the country from September 25 to 30.

Thunderstorms and rain are expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad. The intensity of the western weather system is expected to increase on September 25 and 26, raising the risk of sudden flooding in mountainous areas and seasonal streams.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, areas including Astore, Skardu, Rondu, Ghanche and Shigar face a risk of flooding. In Azad Kashmir, Neelum Valley, Haveli, Poonch and Sudhanoti are among the areas identified as potentially vulnerable.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Swat, Bajaur, Dir, Kohistan, Kolai Palas, Battagram and Mansehra have also been identified as areas where flooding could occur.