‘Attack on Haramain is Red Line for Pakistan’ PM Shehbaz says in Strong UNGA Message

NEW YORK – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is addressing 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, putting diplomacy, regional security, Makkah, the India-Pakistan conflict and the Kashmir dispute at the centre of his speech.

Opening his address with the recitation of a verse from the Quran, Shehbaz Sharif said he was representing the peaceful people of Pakistan before the world body.

براہِ راست:وزیرِ اعظم محمد شہباز شریف کا اقوام متحدہ جنرل اسمبلی کے 81 ویں اجلاس سے خطاب https://t.co/xc5Z4XuaZt — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) September 25, 2026

The prime minister highlighted Pakistan’s diplomatic role in bringing the United States and Iran together in Islamabad, saying the efforts of Field Marshal Asim Munir had created space for diplomacy.

He stressed that the international community must continue to raise the call for dialogue and diplomacy rather than allow conflicts to escalate.

‘Hormuz, Bab el-Mandeb Must Stay Open’

Turning to regional security, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb must remain open and should not be turned into conflict chokepoints.

He also strongly condemned the reported drone attack on the holy city of Makkah, saying the incident had caused grief and anger among Muslims around the world.

Shehbaz Sharif declared that the sanctity of the Haramain must be treated as a red line and reiterated Pakistan’s solidarity with the people of Saudi Arabia.

PM Defends Makkah Agreement

Addressing the recently established Makkah Agreement, the prime minister said the pact was not aimed at any country. He described it as a collective effort focused on strengthening defence and promoting peace and stability in the region.

‘India Attacked Pakistan on False Pretext’

Revisiting the India-Pakistan confrontation, Shehbaz Sharif said India had attacked Pakistan on what he described as a false pretext. He said Pakistan exercised its right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter and confronted India under the leadership of Field Marshal Asim Munir.

According to the prime minister, Pakistan gave India a response that it would not forget.

Trump Credited With Saving Millions of Lives

Shehbaz Sharif also praised US President Donald Trump’s role in preventing further escalation between Pakistan and India. He said millions of lives in South Asia were saved due to Trump’s leadership, stressing that the two nuclear-armed neighbours had been on the verge of an open conflict.

The prime minister warned that the region must not be allowed to return to such a dangerous situation.

‘Kashmir Must Be Resolved’

Linking lasting regional peace to the Kashmir dispute, Shehbaz Sharif said South Asia could avoid another crisis only if the Kashmir issue was resolved.

He called for a plebiscite in Kashmir under the auspices of the United Nations.

The prime minister also alleged that collective punishment was being imposed in Kashmir and that attempts were being made to change the region’s demographic composition.

With his address, Shehbaz Sharif placed Pakistan’s calls for diplomacy, regional stability, Saudi security and a UN-backed resolution of the Kashmir dispute at the heart of his message to the international community.