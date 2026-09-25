Pak Field Marshal, Top Saudi, Turkish Generals hold Urgent Makkah Alliance meeting amid attacks on KSA

RIYADH – A high-level military huddle involving Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye occured in Riyadh under Makkah Alliance as regional security tensions continue to intensify.

Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir joined Turkish Chief of General Staff Gen. Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu and Saudi Chief of General Staff Gen. Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili for the urgent meeting. The talks come at sensitive time for the region, with the conflict in Yemen continuing to fuel security concerns and Houthi forces, also known as Ansarallah, carrying out attacks against Saudi Arabia.

The presence of the three countries’ top military commanders has put the Makkah Alliance’s defence coordination in the spotlight, with the meeting focusing on the rapidly changing regional security situation.

Developments linked to attacks targeting Saudi Arabia are also expected to have featured prominently in the discussions, as the three sides assess the evolving security environment.

Makkah Alliance

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey inked Makkah Pact in major move toward collective defence as an armed attack against one member is to be treated as an attack against all three. The pact also seeks greater military coordination, defence-industry cooperation, technology development and joint defence production.

The alliance comes into sharper focus as Saudi Arabia faces renewed missile and drone threats attributed to Yemen’s Houthi movement, also known as Ansarallah, amid the continuing Yemen conflict. Saudi authorities have reported intercepting projectiles heading toward locations including Taif and Yanbu. The Houthis have also claimed attacks against Saudi targets, although some of those claims have not been independently verified.

The alliance was not created specifically to fight the Houthis. It was established before the latest September escalation and has a broader collective-defence purpose. However, the timing makes the pact particularly relevant. Saudi Arabia is now dealing with an active security threat while Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye are developing their new defence framework.

The meeting brings the alliance’s defence leadership together at a time of heightened regional tensions and reported Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia.