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LNG prices cut by up to $3.91 per MMBtu for September

By Web Desk
7:07 pm | Sep 25, 2026
Lng Prices Cut By Up To 3 91 Per Mmbtu For September

ISLAMABAD –The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has significantly reduced liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices for September, with a notification issued in this regard.

According to the notification, LNG prices have been cut by more than 21%, with a reduction of up to $3.91 per million British thermal units (MMBtu).

For the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) system, OGRA reduced the LNG price by $3.83 per MMBtu, bringing the new price to $15.19 per MMBtu.

Meanwhile, the LNG price for the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) system was reduced by $3.91 per MMBtu. The new price for the SSGC system has been set at $14.22 per MMBtu.

The revised LNG prices will apply for the month of September, according to OGRA’s notification.

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