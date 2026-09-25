Bankislami Launches Ai Powered Consumer Finance Origination System

The platform enables instant eligibility and risk calculation, providing faster, real-time financing approvals and a seamless customer experience

KARACHI – BankIslami, one of Pakistan’s fastest-growing Islamic banks, has launched an in-house & AI-powered Consumer Finance Origination System designed to digitise the Bank’s credit underwriting process. The platform cuts down manual review and wait time, resulting in a quicker financing application process for customers.

The platform ‘TezRaftar’ brings the Bank’s complete consumer portfolio, including Auto, Home, Personal Financing and Government Schemes, onto a single digital workflow, with a standardised underwriting framework applied consistently across every branch.

The launch ceremony was held at the Bank’s headquarters in Karachi and was attended by Rizwan Ata, President & CEO; Imran H Shaikh, Dy Chief Executive Officer; Sohail Sikandar, Chief Operations Officer; Sajjad Qureshi, Chief Risk Officer; Zulfiqar Lehri, Group Head Consumer & Channel Sales, along with senior members of the management team.

“Our mission has always been to make Shariah-Compliant banking accessible to every customer, and this system takes that mission further by giving customers a journey that is simple, fast and completely transparent,” said Imran H Shaikh, Dy Chief Executive Officer of BankIslami. “This system is built to meet the standard of service our customers expect from us,” he added.

The launch adds to BankIslami’s growing portfolio of digital and operational transformation initiatives. The Bank continues to expand its network and deepen its service offerings, remaining committed to its mission of Saving Humanity from Riba.