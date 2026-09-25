King Charles charity partners with Tariq Halal Meats to support mental health initiatives in Pakistan

LONDON – The British Asian Trust, a charity founded by King Charles III, has partnered with Tariq Halal Meats to support mental health awareness and improve access to care in Pakistan.

The partnership with the UK and Europe’s largest halal meat supplier was announced at an event attended by representatives of both organisations, including British Asian Trust Vice-Chair Asif Rangoonwala CBE and Tariq Halal Meats Founder and Chairman Tariq Sheikh.

Through the collaboration, Tariq Halal Meats will use its network of more than 40 branches, digital platforms, and community links to raise awareness about mental health issues, encourage conversations about seeking support, and help generate funds for the British Asian Trust’s programmes in Pakistan.

Mental health remains a major public health challenge in Pakistan, with millions of people affected by mental health conditions while access to treatment remains limited due to a shortage of services, awareness gaps and social stigma.

“Some of the most difficult problems are not the ones we cannot see solutions to, but the ones people are still afraid to talk about,” Rangoonwala said.

He said the partnership would help bring mental health discussions into homes, workplaces and communities rather than keeping them limited to clinical and professional settings.

“Our ambition is not simply to raise money. It is to help make seeking support normal, accessible and free from shame,” he added.

Tariq Sheikh said his family had supported communities in Pakistan for years through philanthropic efforts, including healthcare, water projects, food assistance and religious initiatives.

He said mental health challenges required greater public discussion, as many people continued to struggle without seeking help due to stigma.

“Tariq Halal Meats now has a platform that reaches families across Britain and beyond. Through this partnership, we want to use that reach to start conversations, raise meaningful funds and help more people receive support with dignity,” Sheikh said.

British Asian Trust Chief Executive Hitan Mehta OBE said the partnership would help address barriers preventing people from accessing mental health support.

“Millions of people are affected, yet stigma, low awareness and limited access to services prevent far too many from receiving support,” he said.

Founded in 2007 by King Charles III and a group of British Asian business leaders, the British Asian Trust works on social development projects across South Asia, including initiatives focused on mental health.

For Tariq Halal Meats, the partnership represents an expansion of its community-focused work. The company traces its roots to the Sheikh family’s involvement in the halal meat trade since the 1960s and has grown into one of Britain’s leading halal meat suppliers.