Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkiye plan emergency defence meeting amid Houthi attacks

NEW YORK – Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Türkiye have agreed to convene an emergency meeting of their military chiefs following recent attacks by Yemen’s Houthis on kingdom.

According to the Saudi Foreign Ministry, the meeting will discuss ways to support Saudi Arabia and explore possible cooperation under the countries’ joint defence agreement.

The meeting will take place under the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, signed by Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Türkiye in August 2026. Under the agreement, an armed attack against one member is considered an attack against all parties.

The foreign ministers of the three countries discussed the situation during a meeting in New York. They condemned attacks targeting civilian and economic facilities in Saudi Arabia, including those affecting Mecca, and affirmed Saudi Arabia’s right to defend itself.

The ministers also discussed preparations for an emergency meeting of the three countries’ chiefs of staff.

In recent days, the Houthis have claimed missile and drone attacks targeting various areas and facilities in Saudi Arabia. Saudi authorities, meanwhile, said its air defence systems intercepted several missiles. Emergency alerts were also issued for areas including Mecca, Jeddah and Yanbu.

The date of the military chiefs’ meeting has not yet been announced. It also remains unclear what specific forms of practical or military assistance to Saudi Arabia will be considered.

According to Saudi authorities, the meeting is intended to assess ways of supporting the kingdom under the framework of the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement.