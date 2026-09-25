Is PTI planning to postpone Sept 27 long march? Key announcement expected today

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi is scheduled to hold an important press conference today (Friday), where he is expected to make a key announcement regarding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) September 27 long march.

The chief minister’s spokesperson, Afridi will address the press at 3pm at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar. Members of the provincial cabinet and PTI parliamentarians are also expected to attend.

The press conference is expected to clarify the party’s position and plans regarding the proposed long march.

The development comes a day after a high-level PTI leadership meeting was held through Zoom to discuss the march and other political matters.

Reports said a majority of participants in the meeting proposed postponing the planned long march until October 4.

The three-hour consultation also included discussions on the party’s political contacts. Participants were informed that PTI leadership was currently in contact with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

It said the PPP is awaiting the return of its chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, before taking important political decisions.

PTI is also considering convening an All-Parties Conference (APC) between October 6 and 10, according to the sources.

During the meeting, some participants also expressed strong reservations about the political roles of Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Raja Nasir Abbas.

The final position regarding the long march is expected to become clearer following Chief Minister Sohail Afridi’s press conference.