Shah Rukh Khan once again becomes India’s richest actor

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has once again become India’s richest actor, although his wealth has recorded a significant decline over the past year.

According to the Hurun India Rich List 2026, Shah Rukh Khan’s total net worth is estimated at INR 10,000 crore.

In 2025, his wealth was estimated at INR 12,490 crore, meaning his net worth declined by around INR 2,490 crore over the past year.

A significant portion of Shah Rukh Khan’s wealth is linked to his production company Red Chillies Entertainment, Knight Riders Sports, and other business ventures.

Despite an approximately 20% decline in his wealth, Shah Rukh Khan has retained his position as India’s richest actor.