Case registered over alleged gang rape of Azerbaijani woman in Lahore

LAHORE – A case has been registered over the alleged gang rape of a foreign woman in Lahore’s Defence area.

Lahore DIG Investigation Zeeshan Raza said the suspects allegedly involved in the incident have been identified, while special teams have been formed to arrest them.

According to the DIG Investigation, the special teams will be headed by SP Investigation Cantt Asim Iftikhar. He said all available resources were being used to arrest the suspects and bring them to justice.

According to police, 20-year-old Diana, a citizen of Azerbaijan, had arrived in Lahore a few days ago. Police said two unidentified women allegedly lured her to a café, where three of their male acquaintances were present.

The suspects allegedly gave the foreign woman a drug-laced substance before subjecting her to gang rape. They later abandoned her near the airport and fled, according to police.

The case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.