NA-168 by-election: Vote count underway as polling ends in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR – Polling for the by-election in National Assembly constituency NA-168, which began at 8am, ended at the scheduled time of 5pm.

According to the Election Commission, voters present inside polling stations at the close of polling will be allowed to cast their ballots.

A total of 20 candidates are contesting the by-election for the NA-168 seat, with a key contest between PML-N candidate Malik Munir Iqbal Chanr and independent candidate Wali Dad Cheema.

The constituency has a total population of 937,095, while 483,143 voters are registered. The registered voters include 248,529 men and 234,614 women.

A total of 292 polling stations were established in NA-168, with 16 declared sensitive. More than 3,000 police personnel were deployed to provide security for the electoral process, while personnel from the Pakistan Army and Rangers remained on standby.

The NA-168 seat fell vacant following the death of PML-N National Assembly member Malik Muhammad Iqbal Chanr.