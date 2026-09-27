Pakistan hands demarche to Afghan Taliban over airspace violation, terrorism

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has lodged a strong protest with the Afghan Taliban government over the violation of Pakistani airspace on September 23 and recent terrorist incidents originating from Afghanistan.

According to reports, Pakistan handed the demarche to Afghan authorities on Saturday, conveying serious concerns over recent acts of terrorism originating from Afghan soil, cross-border infiltration and the violation of Pakistani airspace.

Pakistan made it clear to Afghan authorities that terrorist attacks and border violations inside Pakistani territory would not be tolerated. It also called on the Afghan government to prevent its territory from being used against Pakistan and to take effective action against terrorist elements.

Foreign Office spokesperson Sajjad Haider also confirmed that Pakistan had lodged a strong protest with Afghan authorities over the terrorism and border situation.

Through the latest demarche, Pakistan conveyed its concerns over terrorist attacks and border-related incidents to Afghan officials and called for effective measures to prevent attacks against Pakistan from Afghan territory.