Rajab Butt, friend slapped with fine for Over-speeding on Ring Road

LAHORE – Ring Road Police intensified their crackdown on overspeeding and dangerous driving, with social media personalities Rajab Butt and Syed Haider among those fined for violating traffic rules.

Ring Road Police said Butt and Syed Haider were issued fines totaling Rs3,600 as authorities continue enforcing a zero-tolerance policy against overspeeding on the Ring Road.

Police officials said the crackdown would continue and made it clear that action would be taken without discrimination against anyone found violating traffic regulations.

Authorities warned that overspeeding and dangerous driving will not be tolerated on the Ring Road, regardless of who is behind the wheel.