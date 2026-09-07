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Today Currency Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR Open Market Rates – 7 September

By Our Correspondent
8:07 am | Sep 7, 2026

KARACHI – The foreign exchange market remained stable, with the US dollar available at Rs277.95 for buying and Rs278.45 for selling against Pakistani Rupee.

Euro was quoted at Rs322.98 for buying and Rs326.96 for selling, while the British pound sterling stood at Rs376.42 and Rs380.63, respectively. Among Gulf currencies, the UAE dirham was trading at Rs75.70 for buying and Rs76.53 for selling, whereas the Saudi riyal was quoted at Rs74.00 for buying and Rs74.65 for selling.

Kuwaiti dinar remained among the highest-valued currencies on the list at Rs886.05 buying and Rs896.65 selling, followed by the Bahraini dinar at Rs733.64 and Rs744.95.

Omani riyal was quoted at Rs718.92 for buying and Rs729.15 for selling, while the Swiss franc stood at Rs343.15 and Rs347.85, respectively.

Qatari riyal was available at Rs74.95 for buying and Rs76.05 for selling. Exchange rates can vary between banks, exchange companies and open-market dealers, while buying and selling rates may also change during the trading session.

 

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72
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