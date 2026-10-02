Two Pakistani civilians martyred in BSF firing near Kasur border

KASUR – An alleged firing incident involving India’s Border Security Force (BSF) near the Pakistan-India international border left two Pakistani civilians dead and another injured.

According to security sources, three local Pakistani civilians from Ladhar village had moved a few steps beyond a border pillar when BSF personnel allegedly opened fire on them without warning.

The sources said all three civilians were unarmed at the time of the incident. The deceased were identified as Azmat Rasool, son of Ataullah, and Mohsin Jutt. Both belonged to Jattan Wali Haveli in Ladhar.

According to security sources, none of the three men had attempted to cross the border fence.

The sources further said Indian media had also described the innocent Pakistani civilians as infiltrators.

Pakistani security sources described the alleged firing on civilians as an open violation of the border agreement and established standard operating procedures (SOPs).