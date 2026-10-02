Pakistan Army vows decisive action against attempts to create May 9-like unrest

RAWALPINDI – The 277th Corps Commanders’ Conference reviewed Pakistan’s security situation and resolved to maintain a high level of operational readiness, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir chaired the conference at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, according to ISPR.

The forum offered Fateha for the martyrs of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies and civil society who lost their lives in the service of the country, while paying tribute to their sacrifices.

According to ISPR, the commanders reaffirmed Pakistan’s right to self-defence and to take targeted action against terrorism originating from Afghanistan.

The forum said the Taliban leadership in Afghanistan would be responsible for the consequences of facilitating terrorism, including what it described as support provided on behalf of India.

The commanders appreciated intelligence-based counterterrorism operations by law enforcement agencies but stressed that security measures must be supported by non-kinetic steps.

These measures include people-focused governance at the grassroots level, greater engagement with the public, dismantling the terror-crime nexus allegedly operating with the backing of vested interests, and strengthening police capabilities under the National Action Plan and Vision Azm-e-Istehkam, ISPR said.

The forum also stressed the importance of maintaining internal stability and resolved that any attempt to create unrest or trigger a situation similar to May 9, regardless of the pretext, would be met with decisive action in accordance with the law.

The commanders welcomed the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye, saying it would further strengthen longstanding strategic and collective defence relations.

The forum also condemned Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia, expressed solidarity with the Kingdom and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the security and sanctity of the Haramain Sharifain.

On Kashmir, the forum reiterated Pakistan’s stated position on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and support for resolving the dispute in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

In his concluding remarks, Field Marshal Asim Munir praised the operational preparedness and professionalism of military formations.

He directed commanders to continue strengthening intelligence-based operations and improve combat capabilities through modern technology, enhanced training and multi-domain integration.

The COAS and CDF expressed confidence that the armed forces, with the support of the nation, remained prepared to protect Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and national security, ISPR said.