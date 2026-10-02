Security forces eliminate seven terrorists in North Waziristan IBO

NORTH WAZIRISTAN – Seven militants were killed during an intelligence-based operation conducted by security forces in the Eidak area of North Waziristan.

The operation was part of ongoing counterterrorism efforts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the Azm-e-Istehkam vision.

Security personnel tracked the militants and carried out a targeted operation against their positions. Several militant hideouts were also destroyed during the action, according to the sources.

The sources said continued operations against militant positions had reduced their ability to operate in the area.

Security forces remain committed to combating terrorism and working towards lasting peace under the Azm-e-Istehkam vision.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the security forces for the operation, commending their professional capabilities and efforts to prevent militant activities.

Naqvi described the participating personnel as national heroes and said their actions had helped thwart the militants’ plans.