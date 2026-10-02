First round of talks between govt and PTI today ahead of long march

ISLAMABAD – The federal government and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have formed a joint delegation to hold talks with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership on the country’s current political situation.

The first round of talks will take place today (Friday) at the chamber of the National Assembly speaker.

The decision was taken during a meeting between President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the President House, where the overall political and security situation in the country was discussed.

The joint delegation will include Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah and Amir Muqam from the government, while the PPP will be represented by Senator Sherry Rehman, Syed Naveed Qamar and Ejaz Jakhrani.

The delegation is scheduled to meet PTI leaders to discuss the prevailing political situation.

The meeting at the President House was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan, Prime Minister’s Adviser Dr. Tauqir Shah, Senator Salim Mandviwalla, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, among others.

The participants also reviewed the security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and expressed concern over developments there. President Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stressed the need to strengthen the national resolve against terrorism and improve coordination among relevant institutions to promote peace and stability.

Earlier, the prime minister had briefed the president on the political situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The meeting also considered constitutional and legal options concerning the province and reviewed related legal aspects.

The discussions also covered the provincial government’s governance situation, its reported position regarding the ongoing fight against terrorism, and the consequences arising from the security situation.

Following the meeting at the President House, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also expected to take coalition partners into confidence regarding the developments and the government’s consultations on the political and security situation.