realme C100 Series Launches in Pakistan with 8000mAh Battery, Built for Gen Z’s Life Maxed

LAHORE – realme today officially launched the realme C100 Series in Pakistan, led by a massive 8000mAh Titan Long-Lasting Battery and designed for a generation whose lives are no longer defined by one role, one routine or one path.

For today’s Gen Z, a single day can move between study, work, gaming, content creation, sports and social life. Building on the insight behind realme’s The Ahead Generation initiative, the C100 Series brings the idea of Life Maxed to life through three core product strengths: long-lasting power, everyday durability and smooth performance.

At its heart is one simple promise: more freedom to choose what comes next, without battery getting in the way.

The realme C100 Series launches in three configurations:

realme C100x 6GB+128GB — PKR 64,999

realme C100x 8GB+128GB — PKR 74,999

realme C100 8GB+256GB — PKR 89,999

The realme C100 is available in Dream White, Frost Purple and Dark Coffee, featuring realme’s Blooming Design, while the realme C100x comes in Golden Coast and Deepblue Tides.

Power That Keeps Up

At the centre of the C100 Series is its 8000mAh Titan Long-Lasting Battery, giving users greater freedom to move through the day without constantly thinking about the next charge.

The battery is supported by 7-Year Battery Health and 45W fast charging, while Reverse Charging allows the phone to share power with compatible devices. The realme C100 supports 10W Reverse Charging, while the C100x supports up to 6W Reverse Charging.

From classes and freelance work to gaming, content and late-night conversations, the benefit is simple: less time worrying about battery, more freedom to keep going.

Ready for the Unexpected

A Life Maxed does not always go according to plan. That is why durability forms the second pillar of the C100 Series.

Both models feature 2m Drop Resistance, ArmorShell™ Protection, ArmorShell™ Glass and Rain Touch Mode, helping users stay protected against the drops, knocks and unpredictable conditions of everyday life.

The realme C100 takes protection further with IP69 Pro Water Resistance, tested up to 6m, while the realme C100x features IP64 dust and water resistance.

The result is a phone designed not only to last through a long day, but to keep up when that day takes an unexpected turn.

Smooth Through Every Switch

Life Maxed also means moving quickly between different parts of life — from work to entertainment, from scrolling to gaming, and from consuming content to creating it.

Both models feature a 120Hz Smooth Display for more fluid scrolling, navigation and gaming.

The realme C100 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G92 Max, supported by technologies including GT BOOST, Hyper Cooling and Flux Engine to deliver smoother gaming and everyday performance.

Both the realme C100 and C100x also feature a 50MP AI Camera, giving users more flexibility to capture and create throughout the day.

8000mAh. Life Maxed.

With an 8000mAh battery at its core, supported by stronger durability and smooth performance, the realme C100 Series is designed for a generation that wants more freedom to explore different sides of life.

Because Life Maxed is not simply about doing more. It is about having more possibilities — and the freedom to choose what comes next.

The realme C100 Series is now available in Pakistan, starting from PKR 64,999.