Tecno Spark 50 Pro to launch on Sept 10 with 6,000mAh battery

LAHORE – Tecno has announced that its Spark 50 Pro smartphone will be launched on Sept 10, featuring a 6,000mAh battery and 60-watt fast-charging support.

According to the company, the phone’s charging system can provide a substantial battery boost within 15 minutes. The feature targets users who need quick charging for work, gaming, entertainment, and other daily activities.

The Spark 50 Pro will offer several charging options, including Super Charge for faster top-ups, Smart Charge for routine use and Low-Temperature Charge for extended gaming sessions.

The device will also include an artificial intelligence-based charging protection feature designed to support battery health over prolonged use.

Tecno claims that the battery can withstand more than 1,900 charging cycles while retaining over 80 per cent of its original capacity. The company says this is equivalent to approximately six years of normal use.

Complete specifications, pricing and availability details for the Spark 50 Pro will be announced at its launch on Thursday.