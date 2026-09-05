OpenAI introduces GPT-6 Astra, calls it its most capable AI model yet

Technology company OpenAI has introduced its new flagship artificial intelligence model, GPT-6 Astra, describing it as its most capable and advanced model to date.

According to OpenAI, GPT-6 Astra is designed to handle complex professional tasks, advanced software engineering, computer-use automation, research, document creation and sophisticated problem-solving. The model can work directly in web browsers and software environments and is capable of creating websites, web applications and games.

The company said Astra has been developed for tasks involving complex, multi-step instructions, understanding user intent and making appropriate decisions. OpenAI said the new model can complete tasks more effectively than its predecessors.

A key feature of GPT-6 Astra is its cybersecurity capabilities. According to OpenAI, the model can, in certain circumstances, identify previously unknown security vulnerabilities and carry out complex technical operations related to them. As a result, the company implemented additional safety measures during the model’s development and launch.

OpenAI has described Astra as an important step toward artificial general intelligence (AGI). However, the precise definition of AGI and whether current AI models meet that standard remain subjects of debate among experts.

The rollout of the new model has begun in phases, with OpenAI saying GPT-6 Astra will gradually be made available to different groups of users and developers.