Chatgpt Goes Down Hours Before Rumored Gpt 6 Launch

ChatGPT, the AI chatbot used by tens of millions, has gone down in multiple regions, leaving users locked out and scrambling for answers.

Reports flooding in from across the globe confirm that OpenAI’s flagship platform is experiencing a full-blown meltdown, with the outage hitting every single access point. Whether you’re trying to log in through the website, the mobile app, or the desktop client, ChatGPT simply isn’t responding, and users are furious.

ChatGPT Down

On Thursday eve, ChatGPT isn’t going down alone. In an eerie twist, rival platforms Claude and Grok appear to be crashing at the exact same time. xAI has already confirmed Grok is hit with technical issues, fueling speculation that something bigger than a routine server glitch may be at play.

Whispers are growing louder that OpenAI is on the verge of dropping a game-changing announcement — a brand-new model rumored to be codenamed “Astra” — possibly within hours. If the buzz is true, this wouldn’t be just another minor update. Industry watchers believe this could mark OpenAI’s biggest leap yet, catapulting its technology from GPT-5.6 straight to the highly anticipated GPT-6.

Is the outage a sign that OpenAI’s servers are buckling under the weight of a massive behind-the-scenes rollout? Or is this simply an unfortunate case of bad timing across the AI industry? Either way, users are left in the dark — quite literally — as speculation reaches fever pitch.