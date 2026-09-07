Sindh people unfortunate to have such rulers, says KP CM Sohail Afridi

KARACHI – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has criticised the Sindh government, saying the people of the province are unfortunate to have such people ruling them.

“The people of Sindh are unfortunate to have such people as their rulers. On one hand, Bilawal welcomes us, while potholes are dug along the way,” Afridi said.

Addressing a lawyers’ convention in Karachi, the KP chief minister said the people of Sindh had given him respect and had courageously resisted what he described as fascism.

He claimed that PTI workers were being arrested in Karachi, adding that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf believed the assemblies had come into existence through an improper process.

Afridi said a chief minister had claimed that there was a threat from neighbouring countries, despite her party also being in power at the federal level.

“This means that the narrative of this party is against the state,” he said.

According to the KP chief minister, relations with Afghanistan were better during the tenure of PTI founder Imran Khan.

“When we criticised their policy, we were told to go to Afghanistan,” he said.

Afridi also spoke about his humble background, saying, “I used to go to school on buses and rickshaws. I am neither a relative of the PTI founder nor a billionaire.”