Poonam Pandey calls her Adult Content ‘Social Service’ to curb Men’s Stress

NEW DELHI – Poonam Pandey is once again turning heads, and this time, it is not just her glamorous snaps but her unapologetic views that have set the internet abuzz.

The model and actress has sparked a fresh online debate after describing her adult-rated videos form of “social service,” saying her content can help men dealing with stress and frustration. During a candid podcast with RVJ Movies, Pandey was asked about her erotic songs and videos. Her response was anything but conventional.

“This is a huge social service,” she said, arguing that people today are under immense mental pressure, particularly men. According to Pandey, if watching one of her videos helps someone relax or find temporary relief, she sees no reason for it to be considered wrong.

Pandey also stood by the way her work has been presented, saying that whatever level of work she has done has been filmed beautifully. She suggested that her content is not limited to an Indian audience, but reaches people across the world.

While discussing crimes against women, Pandey voiced her support for legalising prostitution in India. She argued that legalisation could potentially help bring down crimes against women as well as the overall crime rate, adding another controversial dimension to her already headline-making remarks.

Addressing recent trolling, Pandey said some of her own friends and prominent entertainment-industry figures mock her publicly while allegedly watching her videos privately. The actress admitted that some comments can make her want to hit back with equally harsh language. However, she said she ultimately restrains herself because she wants to maintain her own standards.

At one point, she questioned her critics’ credibility and said she sometimes feels more pity for them than anger.

Pandey was last seen on Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp, where she was eliminated just days before the grand finale. Now, her latest candid revelations have once again placed her firmly in the spotlight, with her comments about stress, adult content and prostitution igniting a fresh wave of discussion across social media.