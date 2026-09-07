Latest
Pakistan, Viral

Pakistan’s Fatima Naseem smashes Indian Athlete’s World Record with 340 Punches in a Minute

By News Desk
2:48 pm | Sep 7, 2026
Pakistans Fatima Naseem Smashes Indian Athletes World Record With 340 Punches In A Minute

Pakistan’s Fatima Naseem has smashed an Indian-held world record in spectacular fashion, unleashing 340 punches in just one minute while holding eggs in her hands.

Fatima’s stunning feat surpassed the previous mark of 331 punches and earned her a place in the Guinness World Records. She delivered stunning record-breaking performance, punching her way into the Guinness World Records by landing an astonishing 340 punches in just one minute.

Pakistans Fatima Naseem Smashes Indian Athletes World Record With 340 Punches In A Minute

In a remarkable display of speed, precision and control, Naseem completed the feat while holding eggs in her hands, adding an extraordinary level of difficulty to the challenge. Her performance surpassed the previous record of 331 punches in one minute, which was held by Indian athlete Dubya Jyoti Sarkar.

By recording 340 punches, Naseem not only raised the benchmark by nine punches but also secured her place in the Guinness World Records, marking a major achievement for Pakistan on the international martial arts stage.

Pakistani wrestler Inam Butt faces possible ban after positive doping test

 

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Search now