Pakistani wrestler Inam Butt faces possible ban after positive doping test

Pakistani wrestler Inam Butt has reportedly tested positive for a doping violation following a test conducted during the Asian Beach Games in China in April.

The wrestler underwent a doping test during the event. He could face a ban if the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is not satisfied with his explanation regarding the test result.

Reports said the two-time gold medallist said Butt had taken medication for an eye-related treatment before the Games. The reports maintained that the medicines were not related to performance enhancement.

Butt informed WADA about the medication, medical scans and his doctor’s prescription. They also said WADA had granted permission for him to use the medicines for a period of one year.

Discussions between Inam Butt and anti-doping authorities are reportedly continuing as the wrestler seeks to clarify the circumstances surrounding the positive test.

No final decision on a possible suspension has been mentioned in the information provided.