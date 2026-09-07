Ameesha Patel responds to dating rumours with Hardik Pandya

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel has strongly dismissed rumours of a romantic relationship with Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, sarcastically responding to a social media user who linked the two.

The speculation began after Patel and Pandya were spotted together at a private event at Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace. A video from the gathering went viral on social media, showing the actress introducing the cricketer to some of her friends.

After the video surfaced, a social media user claimed that Patel placing her hand on Pandya’s shoulder indicated that the two were romantically involved, suggesting that the gesture confirmed rumours about their relationship.

Patel shared a screenshot of the comment on her Instagram Story and responded sarcastically, saying that placing her hand on Pandya’s shoulder was indeed “very romantic.”

She added that she did not even know the person who made the comment and suggested that he might not have any female friends, which was why he was interpreting an ordinary gathering between friends as a romantic relationship.

According to Indian media reports, Hardik Pandya is currently in a relationship with model Mahieka Sharma. The cricketer reportedly made his relationship with Sharma public on social media in 2025.

Pandya was previously married to actress Natasa Stankovic. Their marriage ended in divorce, and the former couple have a son together.