Isha Rikki breaks silence on rumours of separation from Rapper Badshah

Indian Punjabi actress Isha Rikki has broken her silence over rumours surrounding her alleged separation from Indian rapper Badshah.

According to Indian media reports, Badshah and Isha Rikki reportedly confirmed their divorce on Monday night this week.

However, speculation about their relationship resurfaced after the actress shared another story on social media.

In her post, Isha said several rumours were circulating about her marriage, adding that it was surprising to hear and read the reports being published.

She appealed to the media not to spread rumours about her marriage or separation and urged the public not to believe anything they read or hear unless the information comes directly from her or her official social media accounts.

It may be noted that Badshah was previously married to Jasmine Masih, with their divorce finalised in 2020. The couple has a daughter, who was born in January 2017.