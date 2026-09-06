KP introduces digital driving licences, eliminating need for physical cards

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken an important step towards digitalisation by introducing digital driving licences across the province, eliminating the need to carry a physical licence in a wallet, pocket or vehicle.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has formally launched the digital driving licence facility throughout the province.

Under the new system, citizens can display their driving licence on their mobile phones through an app. The digital licence will be considered valid, and motorists will not be fined for not carrying the physical licence.

Users can obtain their e-licence within minutes by entering their Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) number in the relevant app, after which the licence will appear on their mobile phone screen.

Traffic officials in Peshawar have also been directed to recognise the digital driving licence as a legal document and not issue fines to motorists who present it.

Peshawar Chief Traffic Officer Dr Muhammad Zahid said the digital driving licence was an important step towards the adoption of technology by the traffic police.