Pakistan, Egypt call for renewed diplomatic efforts to prevent escalation of Iran conflict

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Egypt have called for renewed efforts to implement the US-Iran memorandum of understanding and intensify diplomatic efforts to prevent the conflict from spreading.

According to Arab media, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held a telephone conversation with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, during which they discussed the regional situation.

The two foreign ministers also discussed efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region and restore peace and stability.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, the two ministers agreed to maintain contact and consultations on regional security issues. Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty also invited Ishaq Dar to visit Egypt at the earliest opportunity.

Ishaq Dar Holds Phone Call with Saudi Foreign Minister

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also held a telephone conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, discussing the regional and global situation.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, the two foreign ministers discussed matters of mutual interest at multilateral forums and reviewed understandings reached during a meeting of the Strategic Political and Defence Committee under the Makkah Defence Cooperation Agreement.

They also reviewed progress on the understandings reached at the Istanbul meeting.

The foreign ministers of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia agreed to maintain close coordination and regular contact.