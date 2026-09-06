21 Khawarij killed in security operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

RAWALPINDI – At least 21 militants affiliated with the India-backed Fitna al-Khawarij were killed in various operations conducted by security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa between September 3 and 5, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The ISPR said that following a successful operation near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in North Waziristan during the night between August 31 and September 1, security forces killed 10 more militants hiding in the area.

Following the operation, the total number of militants killed while attempting to infiltrate Pakistan and being effectively engaged by security forces reached 25.

In another area of North Waziristan near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, the movement of a group of militants was detected. Security forces swiftly targeted the group, killing seven militants.

In joint operations in Kohat and Dera Ismail Khan districts, four more militants were killed in two separate encounters.

Sanitisation operations are continuing in the area to eliminate any India-backed militants still present, the ISPR said.

The ISPR said the continued incidents along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border once again support Pakistan’s position that the Afghan Taliban government has failed to prevent terrorist organisations operating under its patronage from using Afghan soil to carry out cross-border terrorism against Pakistan.

It added that the Afghan Taliban government has consistently failed to ensure effective border management and fulfil its international obligations in the fight against terrorism.

Pakistan’s security forces remain committed to defending the country’s borders, the ISPR said, adding that the campaign against terrorism by security forces and law-enforcement agencies under the Federal Apex Committee will continue with full force.

The campaign aims to completely eliminate the menace of foreign-sponsored and foreign-backed terrorism from the country.