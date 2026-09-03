Aima Baig, Zain Ahmed separate after One Year of Marriage

Pakistani rockstar Aima Baig sent social media into a frenzy with a single word that appears to speak volumes “SINGLE.”

The singer, who rose to fame from Mazaq Raat before becoming one of Pakistan’s biggest female music stars, has seemingly confirmed that her marriage to fashion entrepreneur Zain Ahmed has hit the rocks.

Aima and Zain tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah ceremony in Canada last August after publicly dating and sharing their relationship with fans. Their wedding had grabbed plenty of attention, with the couple looking every bit the picture-perfect pair.

But behind the glamorous pictures, whispers of trouble had already started making rounds.

Over recent months, Aima’s social media posts had raised eyebrows. The singer spoke about loneliness and going through difficult moments, leaving fans wondering whether something was wrong in her personal life.

Things became even more intriguing when she shared a picture showing a bruise. Concerned followers immediately began speculating about what may have happened, although Aima did not publicly explain the circumstances behind the mark.

Now, her latest post has taken the speculation to another level.

Sharing glamorous pictures from an event, Aima appeared in a striking all-black look with silver-blonde hair. But it was her caption that stole the entire spotlight.

The singer called her relationship status as “SINGLE.” And just like that, social media had a new question: Is Aima Baig officially walking away from her marriage?

The post appears to make Aima’s separation from Zain public, although she has not shared detailed reasons behind the split.

Zain Ahmed, who heads luxury fashion label Raastah, has yet to make any public announcement or comment about the situation.