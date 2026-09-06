E-Passport services to be available at all NADRA centres from September 7

ISLAMABAD – Citizens seeking to obtain or renew e-passports have received good news as the facility will be made available at all National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) centres across Pakistan from September 7.

According to a NADRA spokesperson, citizens will be able to renew and obtain reprints of their e-passports at NADRA centres, including those in Karachi and other cities across the country.

However, the issuance of new e-passports, amendments and the issuance of new machine-readable passports will continue to be handled exclusively by passport offices.

Passport counters at NADRA offices will gradually be phased out, and the staff deployed there will be recalled. The e-passport facility at NADRA centres will be provided under an agreement between the Directorate General of Immigration & Passports and NADRA.

The modern e-passport will contain an electronic chip storing the holder’s biometric and personal data and will comply with standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The passport will feature an NFC chip, laser engraving, infrared and ultraviolet security features, making identity verification at airports more secure and efficient.