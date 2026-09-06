Pakistan sends 100 tonnes of relief aid to flood-hit Nepal

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has dispatched 100 tonnes of relief supplies to flood-hit Nepal aboard a chartered aircraft, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.

According to the NDMA, a ceremony was held at Islamabad International Airport to mark the dispatch of the relief assistance to Kathmandu.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik attended the ceremony.

The Nepalese ambassador, senior officials from the NDMA and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as representatives of welfare organisations, also participated in the event.

The relief consignment includes tents, blankets, mats, hygiene kits and medicines to support people affected by the floods in Nepal.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said Pakistan stood with Nepal and its flood-affected people during this difficult time.