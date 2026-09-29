Petrol, Diesel Prices in Pakistan cut for Second Time this Week

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis get another cut in fuel prices as the government announced fresh cuts in the rates of petrol and high-speed diesel for last day of September.

According to the latest Petroleum Division notification, the price of petrol has been reduced by Rs1.49 per litre, bringing the new rate to Rs387.54 per litre. The government has also cut the price of high-speed diesel by Rs2.73 per litre, with the new rate set at Rs402.24 per litre.

The latest reduction comes just a day after the government announced another cut in petroleum prices. On September 29, petrol was priced at Rs389.03 per litre, while high-speed diesel was available at Rs404.97 per litre.

The repeated downward revisions come amid changes in international oil-market conditions and petroleum pricing inputs. The Petroleum Division has previously cited changes in Platts rates, premiums and other import-related costs as factors behind price revisions.

With the latest cut, petrol will now be available at Rs387.54 per litre, while diesel will cost Rs402.24 per litre from September 30.