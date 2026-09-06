Pakistan Armed Forces lead Defence Day Tributes with Strong Message of Unity

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Armed Forces are marking Defence and Martyrs Day with powerful tribute to the nation’s fallen heroes while reaffirming their unwavering resolve to protect Pakistan’s sovereignty and respond firmly to any aggression.

September 6 commemorates 1965 war, when Indian forces crossed the international border during the night in an attempt to strike Pakistan. The attack was met with fierce resistance as the armed forces and the nation rallied together to frustrate the offensive.

The country’s top military leadership has paid tribute to the martyrs, Ghazis and their families, with a special message issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). CDF Field Marshal Asim Munir, Admiral Ashraf, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, National Strategic Command Commander General Syed Aamer Raza and the armed forces expressed deep respect for Pakistan’s martyrs while saluting the Ghazis and families who have carried the burden of sacrifice.

The military leadership described September 6 as a lasting reminder of what happens when an entire nation stands united in the face of a threat.

The sacrifices of Pakistan’s defenders across land, air and sea, it said, represent the highest ideals of honour, duty and service. Generations of troops have laid down their lives for the country, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire those who follow. But the tribute did not stop with those who fell in battle.

The families of the martyrs were also honoured for their extraordinary courage and resilience, while the Ghazis serving on Pakistan’s frontiers were saluted for their continued bravery and dedication.

Any aggression against Pakistan, it warned, would face a “swift and decisive response”. The armed forces also renewed their pledge to remain firmly committed to Pakistan and its people, declaring that the sacrifice of the Shuhada, the courage of the Ghazis and the strength of their families would continue to be a source of national pride and power.

Defence and Martyrs Day is observed nationwide, the central message emerging from the military and commemorative ceremonies is unmistakable: Pakistan remembers its fallen with pride, honours those still serving and remains determined to defend its sovereignty while holding on to the goal of peace.