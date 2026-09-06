Gold Rates in Pakistan Today (6 September 2026), Per Tola Gold Price

Pakistan’s gold remained at Rs4.65Lac per tola amid drop in international rates. The price of gold fell Rs3,600 per tola to Rs465,536, according to the latest rates released by Sarafa Association.

Gold/Silver Old Price Change Latest Price Gold — per tola Rs469,136 ▼ Rs3,600 Rs465,536 Gold — 10 grams Rs402,208 ▼ Rs3,086 Rs399,122 International gold $4,466 ▼ $36 $4,430 Silver — per tola Rs7,161 ▼ Rs63 Rs7,098

The pressure was also visible in the 10-gram market, where gold dropped Rs3,086 to Rs399,122. The latest decline wiped out much of the previous session’s gains. On Friday, gold had jumped Rs3,900 per tola, taking the price to Rs469,136.

The downturn was not limited to Pakistan. In the international market, gold slid $36 per ounce to $4,430, with the quoted rate carrying a $20 premium.

Silver also joined the retreat, with its domestic price dropping Rs63 per tola to Rs7,098.

With both gold and silver losing ground, Pakistan’s bullion market ended the session firmly in the red, highlighting the volatility currently gripping precious metals.