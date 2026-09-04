Sourav Ganguly returns to TV hosting after decade with Bigg Boss Bangla

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has taken on a new challenge outside cricket, returning to television hosting after nearly a decade as the host of the popular reality show Bigg Boss Bangla.

Ganguly has been appointed as the host of the third season of Bigg Boss Bangla, which premiered on August 30 on Star Jalsha and JioHotstar.

Describing Bigg Boss as the biggest show in the country, Ganguly said its popularity and expansion across multiple languages have given the franchise a unique position compared with other television programmes.

The new role also marks Ganguly’s first association with Endemol Shine India and his return to television hosting after a 10-year gap.

Ganguly said he had hosted several television programmes in the past, but hosting Bigg Boss was an entirely new experience for him.

Bigg Boss Bangla has returned to television after a hiatus of nearly 10 years, with Ganguly taking charge of its third season.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan continues to host the Hindi edition of Bigg Boss, with its 20th season scheduled to premiere on September 6.