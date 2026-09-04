Activist Sulaiman Sohail goes missing with his Social Media Accounts removed

ISLAMABAD – A young digital voice known for speaking out on human rights and injustice has suddenly disappeared, triggering a wave of concern across Pakistan’s social media space.

Sohail used to share videos about political issues, corruption, inequality, and the rights of ordinary Pakistanis, besides raising his voice for those facing state hard-handedness.

His disappearance raised fresh questions after his social media accounts were reportedly taken down, effectively wiping out the online platforms through which he had built his following and campaigned on social issues.

سلیمان سہیل کے تمام سوشل میڈیا اکاؤنٹس بند ہیں جب سے اس نے سٹیٹ کے بارے میں کچھ سوالات اٹھائے ہیں اس نوجوان کے لیے بھرپور اواز اٹھائیں۔۔۔#فیصلہ_اب_سڑکوں_پر_ہوگا pic.twitter.com/hlowYDDm2H — Shumaila Mubeen 🇵🇰 (@shumailbutt804) September 1, 2026

He gained attention through the Pakistan Youth Movement, using his digital platform to mobilise young people and encourage them to speak against what he described as injustice and systemic problems in society. But the outspoken creator has now gone silent.

Some unverified social media report said Sulaiman’s father is also missing, although the claim has not been independently verified by Daily Pakistan.

The disappearance sparked wider campaign by Pakistani influencers, journalists and digital creators demanding answers about Sulaiman’s whereabouts. Some have gone further, alleging that he may have been abducted by authorities. These allegations remain unverified.

Pakistan Awam Raj Tehreek Chief and TV host Iqrar ul also condemned Sulaiman’s disappearance. Iqrar said that political differences should not prevent people from speaking out against the disappearance of a young Pakistani who has become a voice for his generation.