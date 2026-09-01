Sohail Sameer apologizes over objectionable scenes in ‘Doori Aurat’

LAHORE – Actor Sohail Sameer has issued a detailed apology over objectionable scenes from his short film “Doosri Aurat” after an old clip from the project resurfaced and went viral on social media.

The actor explained that the clip was part of a project made around 10 years ago. He said that at the time, he had not anticipated that work from the past could resurface on social media in such a manner years later.

Sohail Sameer acknowledged that such content should not have been created, or that he should not have participated in it. Reflecting on the controversy, he said the incident made him consider how he would feel if similar material involving a member of his own family came to light.

The actor accepted responsibility for his decision and apologized to the public. He also requested people not to judge him solely on the basis of a mistake from his past, but to view him as someone trying to learn from his mistakes.

The controversy began several days ago when an old clip from the suspense-thriller short film Doosri Aurat was widely shared on social media.

The clip showed Sohail Sameer in a close and romantic scene with a female character, prompting criticism from social media users.

Some users questioned the actor’s past work in light of his appearances on television programs, where he discusses morality and social values. Some also called for restrictions on such content.

Following his apology, however, reactions on social media appeared to shift, with some users appreciating the manner in which he acknowledged his mistake and apologized.

Some of his fellow actors also expressed support, saying that no one is free from mistakes and that acknowledging one’s mistakes and apologizing requires courage.