Pakistani Film ‘Doosri Aurat’ under fire after Intimate Scene goes viral

Pakistani actor Sohail Sameer landed in middle of social media storm after bold sequence from his latest short film Doosri Aurat triggered wave of criticism online.

Sameer appears in a suspense thriller presented by Oriental Entertainment, where a romantic sequence between his character and his love interest got unwanted attention. The scene features hugging and kissing, along with suggestive dialogue. As clips from the sequence circulated online, social media users reacted strongly, with many questioning whether such content fits the expectations traditionally associated with Pakistani entertainment.

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Some viewers compared scene with Turkish and Indian productions, while others expressed disbelief that material of this nature had appeared in a Pakistani production. A number of commenters also questioned whether the footage was genuine, with some sarcastically suggesting it could be AI-generated.

The controversy spilled into debate over regulation. Some users questioned whether PEMRA should take notice of such scenes, while others expressed surprise over claims that the content was being aired on television.

The comment section quickly became a battleground of criticism, jokes and disbelief. Several users complained that Pakistani entertainment was increasingly adopting content they associated with Turkish or Indian productions. Others questioned the choice of intimate scenes and suggested that the sequence was inconsistent with the image they expected from Pakistani dramas.

One commenter jokingly hoped the footage was AI-generated, while another described the sequence using the term “soft porn.” Others simply reacted with shock, sarcasm and trolling. Some viewers also targeted the actors’ on-screen chemistry, arguing that the intimate sequence did not suit the pair despite the controversy surrounding it.

Sohail Sameer is established Pakistani television and film actor who has appeared in several popular productions, including Suno Chanda, Tere Bin, Guddu, Ashk, Ishq Hua and Dayan.