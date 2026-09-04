Aima Baig’s ‘single’ status sparks speculation about marriage

Pakistani singer Aima Baig has sparked speculation about her marriage after describing herself as “single” in the caption of a recent social media post.

Baig recently shared pictures from an event on her social media account, but it was the caption rather than the photographs that caught the attention of her followers. She wrote, “Status: Single. Kthanksbyeeeee,” prompting questions about her relationship status.

The post has led social media users to speculate whether Baig has separated from her husband, fashion designer Zain Ahmad, or whether the couple has divorced.

However, Baig has not officially confirmed either a separation or divorce. She also did not make any direct reference to the end of her marriage in the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aima Baig (@aima_baig_official)

Baig and Ahmad tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Canada in August 2025. The couple had also publicly shared aspects of their relationship on social media before getting married.

The latest speculation comes after the couple faced similar breakup rumours in the past, which were previously followed by social media activity suggesting that they were still together.

For now, neither Baig nor Ahmad has publicly confirmed that they have separated or divorced.