Court acquits woman in drug case linked to Karsaz accident

KARACHI – A court has acquitted the woman accused in the Karsaz accident case in a separate drug case, citing a lack of evidence.

According to the accused woman’s lawyer, neither the chemical analysis nor the blood test detected any trace of ice (crystal methamphetamine). The court subsequently acquitted her due to insufficient evidence.

The incident in which a father and daughter were killed after being struck by a speeding vehicle on Karsaz Road occurred on August 19, 2024.

The accused, who was travelling in the vehicle, allegedly rammed into Amina Arif, who was riding a motorcycle with her father, from behind at high speed. Both father and daughter died in the accident.

The speeding vehicle struck the motorcyclists near the National Stadium on Karsaz Road before colliding with another vehicle. One of the cars was completely wrecked in the crash, while police arrested the woman held responsible for the accident.

Several videos of the accused emerged following the incident, showing her appearing drowsy and allegedly threatening people at the scene.

Earlier, an investigation report submitted by the police investigation officer stated that the accused had been repeatedly changing her statements.