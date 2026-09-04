Gold Rate Today in Pakistan (4 September 2026), Per tola Gold Price

KARACHI – Pakistan’s gold market recorded sharp recovery mid week, with the price of one tola staying at Rs465,236 , while the rate for 10 grams climbed by Rs9,602 to Rs398,864.

Gold and Silver Rates

Metal Price Gold per tola Rs465,236 Gold per 10 grams Rs398,864 Silver per tola Rs7,044

Silver also followed the upward trend, with its price rising Rs185 per tola to Rs7,044.

Lahore Gold Rates

Gold prices in Lahore were reported at different levels for various categories. Piece gold was quoted at around Rs444,000 to Rs443,000, while Pathoor gold was reported at approximately Rs438,000 to Rs436,000.

International Market Provides Fresh Support

The latest increase in domestic gold prices was supported by a strong rally in the international market.

Global gold prices rose by $112 to $4,427 per ounce. The sharp movement in international bullion rates translated into a substantial increase in Pakistan’s local market.

Gold prices have experienced significant volatility since the beginning of the year.

The precious metal entered 2026 at approximately Rs457,000 per tola before embarking on a strong rally in January. The upward move reached its peak on January 29, when gold touched a record Rs572,862 per tola, the highest level recorded so far this year.