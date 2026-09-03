Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham Rates Today – Check Latest Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 03 September

Major currencies remain stable against Rupee in Pakistan with US dollar hovering at Rs277.50 for buying and Rs278.65 for selling, while the euro is available at Rs323.15 and Rs327.20, respectively.

UK Pound remains among the higher-valued major currencies, with its buying rate recorded at Rs376.80 and selling rate at Rs381.75.

Kuwaiti dinar records the highest value among the listed currencies at Rs886 for buying and Rs896.45 for selling, while the US dollar remains the key benchmark for Pakistan’s foreign exchange market.

Exchange rates can fluctuate during the day in response to market demand, international currency movements, Pakistan’s foreign exchange conditions and changes in the rupee’s value. Actual rates offered by banks and exchange companies may also differ from published market quotations.