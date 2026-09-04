36 terrorists killed in Balochistan operations: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Security forces have killed 36 terrorists in effective and large-scale operations against Fitna al-Hindustan and Fitna al-Khawarij in Balochistan, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, multiple intelligence-based operations were conducted in Mastung, Quetta, Kalat and Sibi over the past 24 hours. The operations resulted in the deaths of 36 terrorists affiliated with the Indian proxies, Fitna al-Hindustan and Fitna al-Khawarij.

The ISPR said that on September 4, security forces killed six Indian-sponsored terrorists during an operation in Mastung. Ammunition and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) recovered from the terrorists were destroyed at the site.

Similarly, another intelligence-based operation was conducted in the Shaban area of Quetta, where four hideouts belonging to Fitna al-Khawarij were successfully targeted. As a result, 26 Khawarij terrorists were killed, the ISPR said.

According to the ISPR, security forces also conducted an intelligence-based operation against a terrorist hideout in Kalat, killing two Indian-sponsored terrorists.

In Bhag area of Sibi, security forces launched a strong retaliatory operation and killed another two Indian-sponsored terrorists.

The ISPR further said that 48 terrorists affiliated with Indian proxies, Fitna al-Hindustan and Fitna al-Khawarij have been killed across Balochistan during the past 48 to 72 hours.

Meanwhile, more than 1,188 terrorists have been killed in security operations across Balochistan during 2026, according to the military.

The ISPR said counterterrorism operations by Pakistan’s security forces and law-enforcement agencies would continue under the Azm-e-Istehkam vision until the last terrorist is eliminated.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised officers and personnel of the security forces for the successful operation against Fitna al-Hindustan terrorists in Kalat.

The president and prime minister said the fight against terrorism would continue until the menace was completely eliminated from the country. They added that the entire nation, including the leadership, stood alongside the armed forces in their unwavering resolve to protect Pakistan.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti said the nefarious designs to destroy peace in Balochistan would not be allowed to succeed under any circumstances.