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Bilawal Bhutto dismisses social media claims about engagement, marriage to ‘Princess Gloria’

By Web Desk
7:25 pm | Aug 31, 2026
My Marriage My Choice Says Bilawal On Wedding Query

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has dismissed social media speculation about his alleged engagement and marriage to a woman identified as “Princess Gloria,” saying the claims are baseless.

In a post on social media platform X on Monday, Bilawal said social media had gone a step further by not only confirming his words but also arranging his engagement and marriage for him.

“Let me clarify that nothing like this has happened, nor do I know any Princess Gloria,” he said.

Bilawal said such discussions on social media were intended to divert public attention from real issues.

The remarks came after unverified claims and speculation regarding Bilawal’s personal life circulated widely on social media, with posts alleging that he had become engaged or married to a woman referred to as Princess Gloria.

Bilawal, the son of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari, has frequently been the subject of speculation about his personal life on social media.

The PPP chairman has previously kept his personal affairs largely private, while rumours about his marriage have surfaced periodically on social media without official confirmation.

Bilawal’s latest statement appears to put to rest the latest speculation, as he categorically denied both the alleged relationship and any knowledge of a person named Princess Gloria.

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