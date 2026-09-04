Pakistan’s weekly inflation rises 0.65% amid higher prices of fuel, food items

KARACHI – Pakistan’s inflation rate increased during the week as prices of petrol and several essential commodities, including onions, tomatoes and potatoes, rose.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has released its latest weekly inflation report.

According to the report, weekly inflation increased by 0.65%, while the overall annual inflation rate was recorded at 8.35%.

PBS data showed that the price of onions surged 26.30% in one week, while tomatoes became 2.55% more expensive and potatoes rose 0.96%.

According to the statistics agency, petrol prices increased by 0.90% and diesel by 0.09%, contributing to higher prices of flour, chicken and mash lentils.

Meanwhile, prices of seven items decreased, while those of 27 commodities remained unchanged during the week.

The prices of bananas fell by 2.54% and moong lentils by 0.69%. Prices of sugar, eggs, gram lentils and jaggery also declined during the week.