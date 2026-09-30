Woman’s body recovered from Islamabad forest area with gunshot wound to head

ISLAMABAD – A woman was found dead in a forested area behind Koral Police Station in Islamabad, with police investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

Reports said the woman’s body was recovered last night. She had reportedly sustained a gunshot wound to the head. Police took the body into custody and began an investigation.

Police officials said no identification documents were found on the woman at the scene, making identification a key part of the ongoing inquiry.

Meanwhile, in Lahore’s Hadyara area, a 23-year-old woman allegedly died after being poisoned amid a domestic dispute involving her husband and in-laws.

Police said a case has been registered on the complaint of the woman’s maternal uncle. The victim’s brother-in-law and sister-in-law have been arrested and are being questioned.

Police are also conducting raids to apprehend the woman’s husband and other in-laws named in the case, officials said.